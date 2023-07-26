WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old man was arrested in southern Wisconsin after police were able to conduct a successful PIT maneuver to end a pursuit.

According to a release from the West Allis Police Department, the incident started after a 3rd shift sergeant saw two vehicles traveling together at a high rate of speed around 58th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

The two vehicles reportedly fled when the sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop. The sergeant proceeded to pursue both vehicles until they split up.

Police say the sergeant continued to follow one of the vehicles until it was no longer safe to do so. While checking the surrounding area for any crashes, the sergeant found one of the suspect vehicles stopped with a flat tire and watched it from a distance until backup could arrive and get positioned.

As the vehicle began to move again, the sergeant deployed stop sticks in front of the vehicle. After hesitating, the vehicle allegedly drove over the stop sticks causing damage to its tires before continuing to try and evade the police at a high rate of speed.

Other area officers quickly joined the pursuit and were able to later execute a successful PIT maneuver to end the pursuit.

The suspect was then identified as an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and was quickly taken into custody.

The 18-year-old has since been charged by the Milwaukee County D.A.’s Office with Fleeing an Officer and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

No other information is available at this time.