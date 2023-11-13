FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 151 had to shift focus to a wrong-way driver that eventually hit a squad car early Sunday morning.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 151 northbound early Sunday morning when they began receiving reports of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near County Highway V.

Two deputies cleared the scene of the motorcycle crash in an attempt to locate the wrong-way driver, which, a short time later, they found.

One deputy, knowing unsuspecting civilian traffic was approaching from behind him, attempted to block the wrong-way driver’s lane to stop him and prevent a head-on crash.

The driver had enough time to pull over and stop but did not and instead hit the front of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office squad car.

The driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for suspicion of OWI along with other charges, including reckless driving, operating without a valid driver’s license, and driving on the wrong way on a divided highway.

“We are thankful no one was injured in this wrong way driving incident, and commend [the deputy] for risking his own personal safety to get the wrong way driver stopped before he injured or killed an innocent motorist,” concluded the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page.