APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy birthdays, apologies, forgiveness, thank you’s, and just a simple hello all have one thing in common: they are better late than never.

80 Vietnam veterans in the Fox Valley received a “thank you” and “welcome home” on Tuesday at St. James United Methodist Church in a pinning ceremony.

The Daughters of the American Revolution organized the event, in which veterans received a pin, certificate, and envelope containing other tokens of gratitude.

“We are really anxious to make sure that they feel welcomed home and that they do understand that we appreciate their service.” Daughters of the American Revolution Wisconsin Society state regent Sandra Snow said. “Even though they may not have received a welcome home at the time that was right for them, we do want to make sure that they know today and always how much we appreciate their service to the country.”

After half a century, the veterans still remember the cold welcome they received after spending years away from their families, more than 8,000 miles away from their homes.

“The war was so controversial,” veteran and Cicero native Lee Rihm said.

“The turmoil that was going on with this was phenomenal,” veteran Robert Hermans said.

Hermans, from Menasha, said that when he got back from Vietnam, his commander told him not to wear his Navy uniform because of how poorly soldiers were being received when they returned home.

“The men that came back from Vietnam were not treated properly. And…” Joyce Damico said. The Daughters of the American Revolution Appleton Chapter regent struggled to finish her thought, fighting back tears.

That is why Damico was so passionate about organizing the pinning ceremony, as she knew that a “thank you and welcome home” was well overdue.

“This is the way our country says thank you to these men,” she said.

Daughters of the American Revolution Appleton Chapter vice-regent Cathy Locke also had to hold back tears at the podium.

“You want to cry all the time. You can’t help it,” she said. “(The veterans) need to know how much we care.”

The ceremony also honored those who could not be there.

“I’m taking one for my buddy posthumously, he passed about 15 years ago, but we served together in the Navy,” Hermans said. “He went home and told his mom, ‘Bob’s going in the Navy, I’m going along with him.’ And we were together all through our service.”