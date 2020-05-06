1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Vietnam veteran receives free accessible van from another veteran’s widow

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Army medic who recently passed away asked his wife for one thing before he passed – and that was to give his van to someone in need.

Jim Schafer, a three-tour medic, was a Vietnam veteran who died from an Agent Orange-related sickness. Before his death, Schafer told his Air Force veteran wife, Susan, that he wanted his accessible van, which included a motorized scooter, given to another Vietnam veteran in need.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

John Koehler, an area Vietnam veteran who is actively involved in many charitable veteran causes in Northeast Wisconsin, says he was able to find a veteran in Baraboo in need of a van.

John Pekala of Baraboo is an amputee who is 100 percent disabled. He served with the Army in Vietnam in the early 1970s and suffers from the impact of Agent Orange.

On Tuesday, Pekala and his family picked up Schafer’s van, free of charge.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

“I’m amazed and I’m grateful, and I’m very happy,” Pekala told WFRV Local 5. “I think I’ll get a lot of use out of this. I haven’t been able to leave the house by myself for a couple of years now. Just to be able to get into a vehicle and take off down the backroad and relax.”

Pekala says that as soon as he’s allowed, he’s going to do some fishing.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More