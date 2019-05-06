Vietnam Veterans Visit Missing Comrade's Grave for First Time

KEWAUNEE, Wis. - A few Vietnam veterans found the grave marker of one of their fallen comrades, visiting for the first time since the war.

"It's been a long time coming," said Ed Dresch, who served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict. "Thought about it over the years and almost came a few times. I figure after almost 54 years, it was time."

"Always faithful." These Marines have lived by that motto since enlisting. And at no other time, than at the grave site of their brother in arms, have those words meant more.

Terry Neumeier was 21 years old.

"We all remember his roaring laugh that echoed throughout the walls of the squad bay," he said. "You'd always hear Terry laughing his loud, boisterous laugh."

Seeing his grave marker caused a deep-seated realization to resurface.

The year was 1965.

"Once every hour, one of us corporals would walk around the perimeter to make sure somebody was awake at every position," said Dresch.

And when I came back in from my hour--about two o'clock in the morning--Terry had, in his sleep, rolled over onto my poncho. So, my question at the time was, 'Do I roll him back on his own poncho or just crawl in on his and let him sleep?' So, that's what I did."

So, everything that hit me went through him first. That's the story I've been carrying around with me for 53 years."

About 40 pieces of shrapnel still hit him, but he made it home.

"Something I've had to live with all of these years--it probably should have been me," he said. "But on the other hand, I'm thankful it wasn't. How do you explain that, you know?"

These Marines have shown that distance and time can never break the bond found only in combat.

"I'd probably equate it to going to my mother, father, or sister's grave," said Dresch. "[Terry's] a brother for sure."