Vietnam War Huey Helicopter arrives at EAA Aviation Museum for new exhibit

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The EAA Aviation Museum had a special arrival Friday morning – a Vietnam War Huey Helicopter.

The helicopter will become part of a new exhibit in the EAA Aviation Museum’s Eagle Hangar with a formal dedication scheduled in November. This Huey flew three tours in Vietnam – most notably as part of the 121st Assault Helicopter Company based out of Soc Trang.

“It’s something that is just an amazing feeling to know that a bit of our work is reaching out to other veterans, connecting with them and helping heal old wounds, old wounds that may have been buried,” says Carl Long of the Lighthorse Legacy.

The Huey will be displayed when the EAA Aviation Museum reopens to the public – which is expected later this summer.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5