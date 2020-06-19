FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Vietnam War Huey Helicopter arrives at EAA Aviation Museum for new exhibit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The EAA Aviation Museum had a special arrival Friday morning – a Vietnam War Huey Helicopter.

The helicopter will become part of a new exhibit in the EAA Aviation Museum’s Eagle Hangar with a formal dedication scheduled in November. This Huey flew three tours in Vietnam – most notably as part of the 121st Assault Helicopter Company based out of Soc Trang.

Related: EAA AirVenture 2020 canceled due to uncertainty caused by coronavirus

“It’s something that is just an amazing feeling to know that a bit of our work is reaching out to other veterans, connecting with them and helping heal old wounds, old wounds that may have been buried,” says Carl Long of the Lighthorse Legacy.

The Huey will be displayed when the EAA Aviation Museum reopens to the public – which is expected later this summer.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"