VIEWER PHOTOS: National Cat Day 2019

Brooklyn Petit

(WFRV) — Cat lovers, rejoice! Oct. 29 is National Cat Day and the purrfect day to show some extra love for our feline friends.

According to National Day Calendar, those looking to celebrate should not only use #NationalCatDay when posting on social media but consider the option of helping local shelters by adopting a new cat.

The day was created in 2005 and shares the day with National Hermit Day, National Oatmeal Day, and World Stroke Day.

To find cats – and dogs – available for adoption, visit Local 5’s Pet Saver page. Be sure to tune in to Local 5 News at Noon on Mondays and Fridays when we feature a furry friend available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Here are some photos our viewers shared with us of their feline friends on Facebook:

  • Brooklyn Petit
  • Terri Wilharms
  • Rue | Carol Balts Klabunde
  • Lucy Draeger | Sheri Bungert-Schabo
  • Heather Sauberlich
  • Schroeder S. Matt
  • Diana Aranowski Mullinax
  • Jasper | Angi Rost Beck
  • Jessica Trippler
  • Pamela Gerou
  • Pamela Gerou
  • Princess | Deb Van Den Berg
  • Agent Clarice M Starling | Debbie Hutchinson Bernarde
  • Stella Louise Kowalski | Debbie Hutchinson Bernarde
  • Richard Lotto
  • Pat Ebben
  • Eric Kempen
  • Booger & Snot | Sam Werth
  • Heather Skamfer
  • Amy Biel Neuber
  • Eric Destiche
  • Jessica Dreier
  • Jessica Dreier
  • Khaleesi & Tormund | Sandy Tomaszewski Bevers
  • Mickey (who’s 19!) | Deb Vanderheiden
  • Pops | Donna Bates
  • April McCann
  • Danielle Strook
  • Miles | Celia Brasch Ohrt
  • Elaine S. Lisowicz Krohn
  • Meeko & Marmalade | Gail DeWitt
  • Lisa Skalitzky Casper
  • Cheese Louise | Christina Vinopal
  • Maxwell | Kim Slye
  • Medlinda Mader
  • Dick Pool
  • Snowblade | Tina Cooper
  • Abe | Renee Gardner Wadle
  • Chow | Mandy Allen
  • Betsy | Kathryn Tisler
  • Bobby Wendlendt
  • Adreanna Lewis
  • Adreanna Lewis
  • Mike Eminger
  • Dorie & Dumplin | Sue Kriescher
  • Kona | Sue Knutson Bellmer
  • Gayle Wyman Ullmer
  • Houdini | Tammy Zeinert
  • Missie | Sharon Longworth
  • Coal | Becky LaCrosse
  • Snowball | Diane Cook
  • Joan Sheahan
  • Chad Dillinger
  • Don Fellows
  • Don Fellows
  • Shannon Van Ark
  • Goose | Jen Griesbach
  • Dave Anderson

Want to share a picture of your cat with us? Join the conversation on our Facebook page by clicking here.

