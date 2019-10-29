VIEWER PHOTOS: National Cat Day 2019

(WFRV) — Cat lovers, rejoice! Oct. 29 is National Cat Day and the purrfect day to show some extra love for our feline friends.
According to National Day Calendar, those looking to celebrate should not only use #NationalCatDay when posting on social media but consider the option of helping local shelters by adopting a new cat.
The day was created in 2005 and shares the day with National Hermit Day, National Oatmeal Day, and World Stroke Day.
To find cats – and dogs – available for adoption, visit Local 5’s Pet Saver page. Be sure to tune in to Local 5 News at Noon on Mondays and Fridays when we feature a furry friend available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.
Here are some photos our viewers shared with us of their feline friends on Facebook:
Want to share a picture of your cat with us? Join the conversation on our Facebook page by clicking here.