VIEWER PHOTOS: National Cat Day 2019

(WFRV) — Cat lovers, rejoice! Oct. 29 is National Cat Day and the purrfect day to show some extra love for our feline friends.

According to National Day Calendar, those looking to celebrate should not only use #NationalCatDay when posting on social media but consider the option of helping local shelters by adopting a new cat.

The day was created in 2005 and shares the day with National Hermit Day, National Oatmeal Day, and World Stroke Day.

To find cats – and dogs – available for adoption, visit Local 5’s Pet Saver page. Be sure to tune in to Local 5 News at Noon on Mondays and Fridays when we feature a furry friend available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Here are some photos our viewers shared with us of their feline friends on Facebook:

Brooklyn Petit

Terri Wilharms

Rue | Carol Balts Klabunde

Lucy Draeger | Sheri Bungert-Schabo

Heather Sauberlich

Schroeder S. Matt

Diana Aranowski Mullinax

Jasper | Angi Rost Beck

Jessica Trippler

Pamela Gerou

Pamela Gerou

Princess | Deb Van Den Berg

Agent Clarice M Starling | Debbie Hutchinson Bernarde

Stella Louise Kowalski | Debbie Hutchinson Bernarde

Richard Lotto

Pat Ebben

Eric Kempen

Booger & Snot | Sam Werth

Heather Skamfer

Amy Biel Neuber

Eric Destiche

Jessica Dreier

Jessica Dreier

Khaleesi & Tormund | Sandy Tomaszewski Bevers

Mickey (who’s 19!) | Deb Vanderheiden



Pops | Donna Bates

April McCann

Danielle Strook

Miles | Celia Brasch Ohrt

Elaine S. Lisowicz Krohn

Meeko & Marmalade | Gail DeWitt

Lisa Skalitzky Casper

Cheese Louise | Christina Vinopal

Maxwell | Kim Slye

Medlinda Mader

Dick Pool

Snowblade | Tina Cooper

Abe | Renee Gardner Wadle

Chow | Mandy Allen

Betsy | Kathryn Tisler

Bobby Wendlendt

Adreanna Lewis

Adreanna Lewis

Mike Eminger

Dorie & Dumplin | Sue Kriescher

Kona | Sue Knutson Bellmer

Gayle Wyman Ullmer

Houdini | Tammy Zeinert

Missie | Sharon Longworth

Coal | Becky LaCrosse

Snowball | Diane Cook

Joan Sheahan

Chad Dillinger

Don Fellows

Don Fellows

Shannon Van Ark

Goose | Jen Griesbach

Dave Anderson

Want to share a picture of your cat with us? Join the conversation on our Facebook page by clicking here.