Viewer submitted pictures from Thursday night’s storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — Click through the gallery below to view the viewer submitted photos Local 5 received Thursday of the storms moving through our area.

To submit a photo to Local 5, send them via email, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

VIEWER SUBMITTED PICTURES

  • Fawne Storzer – Reedsville
  • Amy Aanstad
  • Fawne Storzer – Reedsville
  • Mark Knier – Newton
  • Mark Knier – Newton
  • Kelly Eells – Shoto
  • Peggy Philipps

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story