OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting.

According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:

What happened on the day Isaiah Tucker died The alleged ‘miscommunication’ that swayed the community’s perspective on the shooting

In addition, organizers told Local 5 that they are also advocating to form a civilian-led police accountability council to gain full access to any police misconduct reports.

“There’s things that the community doesn’t know and they need to know about it and that’s why we’re here to educate people and to just you know hand out what we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” shared Oshkosh resident, Hollie Poupart.

Organizers say they will continue to keep Tucker’s name alive by demanding police accountability.

Tucker was 28 years old when he was fatally shot on July 31, 2017, during an altercation with officers.

Following the incident, the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was called in to perform an investigation which resulted in the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office concluding that the officer was justified in using deadly force.