MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – In honor of all victims of gun violence, two organizations joined hands to host a vigil in the City of Manitowoc tonight.

Held at the Lighthouse Pier, the Crusaders of Justicia and the 80% Coalition invited the community out for a prayer for the families in Uvalde, Texas, and all those affected by gun violence.

After the prayer, the two organizations began discussing calls to action on what to do about the increase in mass shootings over 2022.

Many put pinwheels near the shores with photos of the 19 children and two teachers that lost their lives in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

The United States has now experienced more mass shootings in 2022 than there have been days in the year.