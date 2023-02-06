GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020.

31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.

Wayman, who was found guilty on all four counts in September of 2022, was named a person of interest for a Green Bay homicide, in which officers labeled a ‘suspicious death’ after finding a person unresposive.

Originally from Lac De Flambeau, Wayman was arrested in Rockford, Illinois, before being extradited to Wisconsin.