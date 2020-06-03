Village of Allouez imposes curfew starting at 9 p.m. on June 2

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez has imposed a curfew that will start on June 2 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and will end on June 4.
Village officials say this curfew is being enacted for the health and safety of all residents and local businesses.
The Village of Allouez has set forth the following guidelines during the hours of curfew.
- All vehicular and pedestrian travel on public ways including streets, sidewalks, and highways will not be permitted.
- Only government personnel, emergency service personnel, utility service providers, medical providers, social service providers, and credentialed press are exempt from the above guideline.
- No person shall willfully obstruct, hinder, or delay any member of Ashwaubenon in the enforcement of any rule, order, or regulation.