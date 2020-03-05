Village of Allouez looking to add more pet waste stations

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is looking to keep the community cleaner with pet waste stations in parks, along trails, and other public properties.

The pet waste stations have bag dispensers and allow pet owners to dispose of their pet’s waste properly.

Currently, there are about a dozen stations throughout the community, but Allouez officials say they will be added more thanks to a survey taken by the public.

“People really felt that they wanted the community to be more pet-friendly and that’s where we started down the road of providing more access to our public facilities or public parks for people and pets,” says Chris Clark, Director of the Village’s Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department.

The Village is looking for individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses to sponsor the stations for $400. For more information, visit the Village of Allouez’s website.

