Village of Allouez looking to reunite ring with owner

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is asking for the public’s help in reuniting a lost ring with its owner.

Officials say the ring was found a few years ago in Green Isle Park.

It does have engraving on the inside of the ring with initials and 9-8-72.

Anyone who believes this is their ring or think they know who the owner is asked to contact the Village at 920-448-2800 with the initials to identify it.

