ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) — The Village of Allouez is reminding motorists it is illegal to park vehicles within 10 feet on either side of a fire hydrant.

Illegally parked vehicles prevent access of firefighting equipment to a hydrant and will be ticketed, according to Village officials.

Vehicles that park too close to a hydrant create a safety hazard when firefighters need to work around them.

Officials may even break the windows of your car to gain access to the hydrant.