Village of Allouez scheduled to start city-wide ‘Fall Clean-Up’

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is reminding its residents of its upcoming Fall Clean-Up event scheduled to start on Oct. 19 and lasting until November 19.

The Fall Clean-Up event involves residents collecting leaves and yard waste and placing them in separate piles behind the curb for city pick-up.

Yard waste is said to include all materials originating in the yard and garden which are capable of natural decomposition, including leaves and other vegetation. Yard waste cannot include brush, stumps, plant stalks, tree roots, or root balls.

City officials are reminding residents that yard waste and leaves should not be placed on the street and should not be bagged. Crews will collect leaves and yard waste throughout the Village following regular garbage collection routes.

For additional information on Fall Clean-Up in the Village of Allouez or to find the leaf collection map visit the Village of Allouez website.

