GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Village of Allouez scheduled to start city-wide ‘Fall Clean-Up’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez is reminding its residents of its upcoming Fall Clean-Up event scheduled to start on Oct. 19 and lasting until November 19.

The Fall Clean-Up event involves residents collecting leaves and yard waste and placing them in separate piles behind the curb for city pick-up.

Yard waste is said to include all materials originating in the yard and garden which are capable of natural decomposition, including leaves and other vegetation. Yard waste cannot include brush, stumps, plant stalks, tree roots, or root balls.

City officials are reminding residents that yard waste and leaves should not be placed on the street and should not be bagged. Crews will collect leaves and yard waste throughout the Village following regular garbage collection routes.

For additional information on Fall Clean-Up in the Village of Allouez or to find the leaf collection map visit the Village of Allouez website.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Freedom, faces FVL for NEC volleyball title next

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets