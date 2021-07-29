Village of Allouez to hold free bulk waste pick-up starting August 2

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Toss it to the curb; the Village of Allouez will be holding a free village-wide Bulk Waste Pick-Up starting August 2.

According to the Village, waste removal members will be picking up bulk waste items, up to two cubic yards, that won’t fit in your garbage cart at no charge on your garbage day from August 2 to 5. Residents should note that if the amount of trash/junk is more than two cubic yards, an additional charge of $25 per cubic yard will be billed to the resident.

Bulk waste items include mattresses, furniture, sinks, wood less than four feet in length, and small amounts of concrete waste, concrete blocks, paving stones, bricks, and similar type materials not exceeding a five-gallon bucket in volume.

Non-collectible items include fluorescent light ballasts and lamps, mercury lamps, gas grill propane tanks, lead-acid batteries, computers, microwaves, televisions, electronic equipment, tires, construction debris from remodeling, and any contractor generated waste.

Officials warn that construction debris, tires, appliances, and batteries must be disposed of by the resident at the Brown County Solid Waste Transfer Station, and electronic items, including paint, must be disposed of at the Brown County Recycling Center Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

Village officials report bulk items should be placed at the curb no sooner than 6 p.m. the day before your collection day but no later than 6 a.m. on your garbage day.