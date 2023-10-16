ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice say that on Saturday, October 28, they are coordinating a Prescription Drug Take-Back initiative throughout the state which is including an event in Allouez.

In a release, officials say the goal of the Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of prescription medications while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of these medications.

Authorities warn that unused prescription medications in homes can create a public health and safety concern because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, and abused.

Those looking to participate in Perscription Drug Take-Back Day can do so by bringing to the event prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, creams, vials, and pet medications.

Event organizers say to not bring Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), mercury thermometers, personal care

products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc…), or household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas).

Officials add that solid or non-liquid medications can be disposed of at the event by removing the medication from its container and putting it directly into a disposal box or a clear sealable bag.

They also add that all liquid medications, creams, and sprays must be in their original packaging and evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid medications. Liquids not in their original packaging will not be accepted.

The Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event will take place on October 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Allouez Village Hall on 1900 South Libal Street in Green Bay.

Anyone unable to participate in this event is welcome to use the permanent drop-off box location at the Allouez Village Hall during office business hours. For more information click here.