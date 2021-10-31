GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Village of Allouez Winter Parking Ban beginning Nov. 1

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Village of Allouez officials are reminding residents that its winter parking ban will be starting on November 1.

According to the officials, residents cannot park their vehicles on any street in the village between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. during the five-month period from November 1 through March 31.

The street parking ban is due to winter street cleaning.

Officials note that violators will be ticketed $20 and will have five days to pay the fine. If the fine is
not paid within those five days, the fine increases to $30.

After 11 days the fine will increase to $40. After 30 days, the fine is $55, and a suspension of the resident’s plates and registration will be issued and sent to the DOT.

