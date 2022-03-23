ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Village of Allouez officials have said its winter parking ban will be coming to an end on March 25.

According to a release, residents of Allouez will be able to park their vehicles on Village streets between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Previously, vehicles were prohibited from parking on Village streets at that time for winter street cleaning.

This decision comes a little earlier this year due to the warmer weather. Typically the winter parking ban ends on March 31, but residents will be given the green light to park on Village streets one week early.

For more information, click here.