ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!

On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old.

The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.

Local 5 was able to catch up with Jerry Voelker of Jerry Voelker and the Jolly Gents who revealed that he actually played 50 years ago when the village was celebrating turning 100 years old.

Voelker added that he is just so honored to once again be part of the celebration.

“[It] brings back memories. A lot of good times. We were here to help nativity get going and all that good stuff. Great, great people. We lived on April Lane and a lot of music in the days and thank God we’re still doing it,” shared Voelker.