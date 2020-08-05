GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Village of Ashwaubenon welcomes new entertainment venue

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new entertainment venue offering live music ranging from rock to country, comedy shows, and corporate events has been approved to make its way to the Village of Ashwaubenon.

The venue is called ‘Epic Event Center’ and will primarily be a live music venue that will also host comedy shows and corporate events as well.

Epic officials add the center will have a capacity of approximately 2,000 people with main floor viewing and an upper-level mezzanine.

“We are very excited to bring a new venue to Northeastern Wisconsin and we plan to bring a wide
variety of entertainment from rock to country and everything in between. We designed the venue to be an Epic experience for both the audience and the entertainers alike.” said Melissa Toonen, General Manager of Epic Event Center.

According to Epic officials, the project is still in its initial phases and an exact opening date has not yet been determined, but officials say the venue will be located on 2351 Holmgren Way.

“We understand that we are still in uncertain times and will work with the local public safety agencies as to when and how Epic Event Center will open but we are hopeful for the fall of 2020” Toonen added. “The venue has been a work in progress for years prior to the pandemic and we are excited to bring this vision to reality.”

