Village of Bellevue expecting controlled burns this week

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV)- Beginning Friday, May 14, Bellevue will begin seeing controlled burnings. .

These burns are set to occur in stormwater areas. Controlled burns are important management tools used by natural area managers to handle non-native, less desirable plant species.

A contracted provider, NES Ecological Services will be conducting the controlled burns within Village limits beginning May 14 and other future dates.

The first scheduled burn is set for a planned area within Bedford Heights subdivision, near the Main Street and Santa Monica Drive intersection in Bellevue.

Residents are advised to keep windows closed, refrain from hanging laundry, and other activities during the burn.

The Green Bay Metropolitan Fire Department is aware of these planned burnings, and for all future burnings, residents will be notified by press releases and social media. Weather is a huge factor in scheduling these burnings, so it is difficult to pinpoint exact dates for the future.