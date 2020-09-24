Village of Bellevue votes to move forward with fire department merger

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Bellevue unanimously passed a motion on Wednesday to negotiate a fire department merger agreement with the City of Green Bay.

In January, the Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department transitioned to being staffed 24/7. Currently, the department employs nine full-time and 24 part-time firefighters.

Reflective of the statewide trend, the part-time staffing for the department has declined in recent years.

In March, the Bellevue Fire Chief resigned and the Fire Commission appointed the City of Green Bay to provide interim chief services.

Since March, the Village Board says it has been contemplating the future of the Bellevue Fire and Rescue Department. The have considered the department’s response time, staffing, quality of services, community identity, and fiscal impact of a merger and compared with the same factors of remaining an independent fire department.

Bellevue Administrator Diane Wessel says, “Ultimately, the Village Board determined that a merger will provide the best protection of life and property and is the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars in providing these services. This is evidenced through the modeling of response times, staffing levels, and a thorough fiscal analysis of operations and capital needs.”

The Village says there is much left to be determined before the merger takes place. Rescue services in the Village of Bellevue are currently contracted through County Rescue through December 31, 2021.

Latest Stories