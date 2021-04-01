Village of Ephraim to consider Premier Resort Area Tax in upcoming election

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) — Across the street from Ephraim’s Village Hall, construction is underway.

“We’re doing an extensive shoreline restoration project,” Mike McCutcheon, President of the Ephraim Board of Trustees said.

That’s not the only big plan in the works for Ephraim.

According to McCutcheon, the Village Board has identified several projects they’d like tackled over the next few years.

“Some of these we can do out of cash on hand,” he said, “and others we would either float a bond, which would increase the taxes for everybody.”

The other option is establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax, or PRAT.

“This is a tax of one-half of a percent that is taxed on certain things,” McCutcheon said.

Village officials say the tax is a way for residents to split the cost of projects with tourists.

“This tax is paid for by both them [tourists] and the residents of Ephraim, thus the residents get a say, thus the referendum,” McCutcheon explained.

The tax would apply to food, drinks, and items purchased in the village.

Anyone who makes a purchase, resident or tourist, would pay the tax.

