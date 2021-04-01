LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Village of Ephraim to consider Premier Resort Area Tax in upcoming election

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) — Across the street from Ephraim’s Village Hall, construction is underway.

“We’re doing an extensive shoreline restoration project,” Mike McCutcheon, President of the Ephraim Board of Trustees said.

That’s not the only big plan in the works for Ephraim.

According to McCutcheon, the Village Board has identified several projects they’d like tackled over the next few years.

“Some of these we can do out of cash on hand,” he said, “and others we would either float a bond, which would increase the taxes for everybody.”

The other option is establishing a Premier Resort Area Tax, or PRAT.

“This is a tax of one-half of a percent that is taxed on certain things,” McCutcheon said.

Village officials say the tax is a way for residents to split the cost of projects with tourists.

“This tax is paid for by both them [tourists] and the residents of Ephraim, thus the residents get a say, thus the referendum,” McCutcheon explained.

The tax would apply to food, drinks, and items purchased in the village.

Anyone who makes a purchase, resident or tourist, would pay the tax.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE REFERENDUM.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state

Ashwaubenon, Appleton North and Bay Port have big days at sectional swimming

Ashwaubenon swimmers power through shortened season and shortened training