Village of Fox Crossing Chief of Police Tim Seaver retires after 35 years of service

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After 35 years of faithful service to the safety of multiple Wisconsin communities, Chief of Police Tim Seaver is announcing his retirement from the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Chief Seaver began his career in 1986 as a patrol officer with the North Fond du Lac Police Department. During his time there he not only kept the Fond du Lac streets safe but also performed duties as the department’s K9 handler.

Three years later, in 1989, Chief Seaver moved on to join the City of Menasha Police Department and served in various positions including a police officer, K9 handler, field training officer, and SWAT team member.

Chief Seaver continued his service with the Town of Menasha, now known as the Village of Fox Crossing, steadily moving up in the ranks. In 2002, he served as patrol lieutenant, then moved on to serve as an Administrative Lieutenant, and eventually achieved the grand feat of becoming Chief of Police in 2017.

There’s no doubt Chief Seaver will be leaving a legacy behind him as a protector of multiple Wisconsin communities. “The Village of Fox Crossing Police Department thanks Chief Seaver for his many years of

dedication to law enforcement and wishes him the very best in all of his future endeavors,” wrote the Fox Crossing Police Department.

Chief Seaver will retire from his position effective October 15. The Village of Fox Crossing Police and Fire Commission will begin its search for the next Chief of Police in the coming weeks.