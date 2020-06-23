Village of Fox Crossing welcomes new Neenah High School site

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Fox Crossing will be welcoming the new Neenah High School building after approval by the Village Board in a unanimous vote on June 22.

District officials say its new 222-acre site will be located in the Village of Fox Crossing along Winchester Road, just west of Interstate 41 and across from Kimberly-Clark.

According to the district, Fox Crossing will provide sewer and water services, as well as police, fire and rescue for the new school.

The School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer said, “We are very excited to begin this partnership with the Village of Fox Crossing and look forward to our journey together…This transaction will be the beginning of a very special site for our entire community for decades.”

District officials say planning and designing for the new high school is already underway with construction beginning in the summer of 2021.

The school’s name is said to remain as Neenah High School as it remains located in the Districts boundaries and is set to open in fall 2023.

The District says the current high school location will be converted into an intermediate school for fifth and sixth grades as well as a middle school for seventh and eighth grades.

“It was pretty obvious after a lot of lengthy discussions that we as a community and municipality were in the best position to support the Neenah School District as far as building a high school on this site,” Village Trustee Mark Englebert said prior to the vote. “No other municipality can provide services better than we can. We are proud to be good community partners and support the entire region.”

