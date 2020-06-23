FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Village of Fox Crossing welcomes new Neenah High School site

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Fox Crossing will be welcoming the new Neenah High School building after approval by the Village Board in a unanimous vote on June 22.

District officials say its new 222-acre site will be located in the Village of Fox Crossing along Winchester Road, just west of Interstate 41 and across from Kimberly-Clark.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

According to the district, Fox Crossing will provide sewer and water services, as well as police, fire and rescue for the new school.

The School District Superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer said, “We are very excited to begin this partnership with the Village of Fox Crossing and look forward to our journey together…This transaction will be the beginning of a very special site for our entire community for decades.”

District officials say planning and designing for the new high school is already underway with construction beginning in the summer of 2021.

The school’s name is said to remain as Neenah High School as it remains located in the Districts boundaries and is set to open in fall 2023.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The District says the current high school location will be converted into an intermediate school for fifth and sixth grades as well as a middle school for seventh and eighth grades.

“It was pretty obvious after a lot of lengthy discussions that we as a community and municipality were in the best position to support the Neenah School District as far as building a high school on this site,” Village Trustee Mark Englebert said prior to the vote. “No other municipality can provide services better than we can. We are proud to be good community partners and support the entire region.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"