GRESHAM, Wis. - The Village of Gresham is under a water boil notice after a water main broke on Tuesday evening.

Crews were already down in a pit working on a sewer line when a part of the water main broke Tuesday shortly after 5 p.m.

It is unclear exactly how the water main broke, but it may have been caused by a piece of asphaltfalling on top of it, or it just had too much weight on it.

"We have a contractor in fixing the sewer main, and the nature of the ground is sand and it was wet and it was sliding in from the south, and it slid in and it uncovered our water main and either the weight of the water main or a piece of asphalt fell on it and it opened up the water main," Brian Carroll, Village of Gresham operations manager said.

The water pressure dropped significantly, causing the Village of Gresham to go into a water boil notice to prevent residents from getting sick from bacteria in the water.

"It's all about safety and making sure that nobody gets sick," Carroll said.

The Gresham School District even canceled classes for Wednesday because of the situation.

The DNR and the Village of Gresham will be testing the water in four locations before they lift the water boil notice.

"So we send out four tests from all over our water system today, and we should have them back tomorrow morning and if they all pass then we can lift our water ban," Carroll said.

The Gresham School District has not yet announced whether or not classes are scheduled for Thursday.

The water boil advisory will remain in effect until at least Thursday.