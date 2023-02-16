HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A village in Brown County announced its plans to replace an outdated fire station that was built roughly 60 years ago, and plans to break ground on the new facility in the spring.

According to Village Administrator Aaron Kramer in a Village of Hobart Facebook post, the new fire station will replace the existing facility on South Pine Tree Road and will be the first time in a generation that a major, new building will be constructed to serve the Village Operations.

Officials hope that the new fire station aims to improve the Hobart Fire Department’s commitment to public safety.

The new building will serve as more than just simply a fire station. We are exploring the possibility of it being a polling place in time for the 2024 election season. In the event of a catastrophe involving our current Village office, we would use the building as an emergency operational center. We are investing in a new severe weather siren to serve the southern half of the Village. Village Administrator Aaron Kramer

Kramer added that the current facility traces its history back to the early 1960s and since that addition, Hobart has grown significantly in population and the amount of property that needs protection.

The new fire station was approved late last year by the Village Board, with a budget of $4.8 million, up from the 1960s budget that was between $9,000-15,000.

“If our track record is maintained, we hope the residents of Hobart, circa 2080, will look back on our work with appreciation and pride as they start planning the next fire station,” added Kramer. “We look forward to welcoming all of you to the groundbreaking and Open House events in the next several months, as we welcome a new home for our dedicated volunteer Fire Department.”

Officials hope that the new building will be complete in spring 2023 and be operational by next winter.

Bayland Buildings will serve as project manager as construction is underway.