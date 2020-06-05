GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Village of Howard enacts curfew through Monday morning

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Howard has enacted a curfew through Monday, June 8, ahead of planned protests in the greater Green Bay area.

An order issued Friday says “the Village of Howard hereby declares a local State of Emergency for the Village of Howard and orders an emergency curfew in the entire Village of Howard for all persons from 9:00 p.m. until 06:00 a.m. beginning on June 5, 2020, and ending on June 8, 2020, unless extended.”

Village officials say the curfew “is necessary and expedient for the health, safety, welfare, and good order in the greater Green Bay area and the Village of Howard.”

The order states “Police action will be directed toward people who are gathering as a mass and/or are engaged in illegal conduct. Police will not cite/arrest residents who are engaged in lawful
activity. Businesses may be open during the curfew. No person shall willfully obstruct, hinder, or delay any member of the Village of Howard in the enforcement of any order, rule, regulations, or plan issued or violate any order, rule, regulation, or plan issued pursuant to the authority of this proclamation, which may be punishable by a forfeiture pursuant to Wisconsin Statute section 323.28.”

Green Bay, Allouez, and Ashwaubenon have extended their curfews until Monday morning. The Village of Bellevue announced earlier this week that it would hold off on extending its curfew.

