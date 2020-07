Produce, meat and eggs sit in a cooler at a local super market, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-racking enough, shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Heart of the Valley in Kimberly will be hosting a food distribution for area residents on Tuesday night.

Heart of the Valley said residents will be able to pick up food from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7.

Officials said the distribution will be approached as a contactless pick-up.

The organization added that a refrigerator truck will be on location to hand out dairy items like milk, cheese, and sour cream.

