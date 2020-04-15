Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Village of Luxemburg remembers Korean War Vet who died due to coronavirus complications

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV)- The Village of Luxemburg is mourning the loss of life-long resident Jerry Simonar, who died earlier this week due to complications with the coronavirus. Often referred to as the honorary mayor of Luxemburg, Simonar is being remembered not only as a businessman, but a man who cared about his family.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

His son Dale Simonar spoke to Local 5 about who his father was. “He was a dedicated family man and a strong businessman,”said son Dale Simonar. Due to the coronavirus diagnosis, Simonar’s family was not allowed into the hospital room the day that he died, which is adding to the grief. Dale explained, ” It was difficult to see someone go through that and not being able get into the Hospital to be by his side, that hurts everybody.”

Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce President Alex Stodola is remembering Simonar as a man who set out to make positive changes for the town. “You could say he was a visionary. Honestly, he had a lot of big, bold ideas for Luxemburg and the surrounding community,”

President Stodola says that at some point he hopes to set up a public memorial, when the restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus is lifted. A veteran of the Korean War, Jerry Simonar is survived by his large family, and friends. He was 88-years-old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"