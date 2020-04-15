Village of Luxemburg remembers Korean War Vet who died due to coronavirus complications

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV)- The Village of Luxemburg is mourning the loss of life-long resident Jerry Simonar, who died earlier this week due to complications with the coronavirus. Often referred to as the honorary mayor of Luxemburg, Simonar is being remembered not only as a businessman, but a man who cared about his family.

His son Dale Simonar spoke to Local 5 about who his father was. “He was a dedicated family man and a strong businessman,”said son Dale Simonar. Due to the coronavirus diagnosis, Simonar’s family was not allowed into the hospital room the day that he died, which is adding to the grief. Dale explained, ” It was difficult to see someone go through that and not being able get into the Hospital to be by his side, that hurts everybody.”

Luxemburg Chamber of Commerce President Alex Stodola is remembering Simonar as a man who set out to make positive changes for the town. “You could say he was a visionary. Honestly, he had a lot of big, bold ideas for Luxemburg and the surrounding community,”

President Stodola says that at some point he hopes to set up a public memorial, when the restrictions on gatherings due to the coronavirus is lifted. A veteran of the Korean War, Jerry Simonar is survived by his large family, and friends. He was 88-years-old.