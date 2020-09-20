Village of Pulaski moves forward with property tax levy limit increase referendum question on Nov. 3, 2020 ballot

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Pulaski announced its decision to move forward with having a property tax levy limit increase question be on the November 3, 2020 ballot.

According to a release, the Village of Pulaski Board of Trustees approved the resolution back in August authorizing and approving a property tax levy limit increase question to be added to the ballot for the November 3, 2020 election.

Village Trustee Gordi Black shared the increase will allow the Village to address many needs for

improvement including the replacement of a Village Administrator, addressing several infrastructure needs, and improvements to the parks system.

Village officials say the priorities for infrastructure and park projects will be established after the vote passes on November 3.

Black says, “As a community we’ve been talking about the need for changes to happen and unfortunately the improvements that are wanted and needed have to be continually cut from the budget. Increasing the tax levy limit to address inadequacies in these three areas will allow the Village to stop band-aiding issues and start moving forward so we’re not left watching all of our neighboring communities grow and flourish around us.”

