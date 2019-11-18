Village of St. Cloud in Fond Du Lac issues boil water advisory

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — All residents in the Village of St. Cloud in Fond Du Lac County are being advised to use boiled or bottled water until further notice.

Due to low water pressure in the system, tap water may be unsafe and should not be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food.

To ensure everyone’s safety, residents are asked to either use bottled water or boil the tap water for at least 1 minute before use.

The Village is actively working on the issue and will notify residents when the boil water advisory is lifted.