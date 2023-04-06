SISTER BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Sister Bay have worked out a unique way to decide a winner for its Village President after the contest resulted in a tie.

According to the Village of Sister Bay, Village President Rob Zoschke was challenged by incumbent trustee Nate Bell and after the polls closed on April 4, the vote ended in a dead heat.

The Sister Bay Municipal Board of Canvass held a meeting on April 6 at 10 a.m. in order to determine how a winner will be decided.

The method that was chosen was a roll of the dice, with the highest roller determining the winner.

With a dice roll of six to two, Nate Bell will become the next Village President of Sister Bay.