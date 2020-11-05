GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau statues sport face masks, Packers attempt to encourage COVID-19 safety protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are getting creative with ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and encourage mask-wearing within the community.

According to the organization, in an attempt to encourage fans in continuing to wear masks, socially distance, and take other health and safety precautions, Packers are installing temporary masks on the Vince Lombardi and Curly Lambeau statues.

The statues who welcome fans in front of the Lambeau Field Atrium will be sporting a Green Bay Packers face covering for the foreseeable future.

