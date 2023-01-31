NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, a fresh start can be revolutionary for a business, and that may stand true in one Winnebago County restaurant.

The Vinland Still & Grill is no more as owners Katie Samuelson and Hank Klundt have decided to switch things up and rebrand to the BAGO Bar & Grill.

Located at 6392 County Road in the City of Neenah, Samuelson and Klundt say that the BAGO Bar & Grill will feature a brand new menu, including several smokehouse favorites such as brisket, pulled pork, mac & cheese, and a smokehouse pizza.

In addition, the business will be home to the BAGO BAGO, an ongoing promotion that offers guests a buy one, get one deal throughout the year. The first BAGO BAGO deal is a free drink, with the first drink purchased during the first hour of the restaurant opening through the month of February.

Not only did the menu change, but Samuelson and Klundt completely reworked the restaurant’s interior to include painted murals of the outdoors and hunting and fishing decor to support their new ‘on-the-lake’ branding.

Now, with things all ready to go, the owners are asking the public to join them for a grand re-opening party on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to close.

The grand re-opening will feature samples of the new menu items, door prizes, and live music. In addition, Samuelson and Klundt are hoping the event will allow guests to see how they can enjoy “cold beer, good food, and great times on BAGO.”

In addition to rebranding, Samuelson has purchased a food truck to serve customers on the go in the BAGO Bar & Grill parking lot. During the upcoming sturgeon spearing season, the truck will serve Lake Winnebago fishermen and women with coffee, drinks, and the bar’s new menu items.

Samuelson says she’ll also be taking the food truck to EAA this year to introduce the public to the new menu items.

BAGO Bar & Grill is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 1 a.m., and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m.