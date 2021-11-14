Local Green Bay student heads to Florida, raising awareness for veterans issues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Vinny “The Army Guy” Retzlaff attends East High School in Green Bay and has been a staple in the community for years.

“My costume started off as a Halloween costume and I went trick-or-treating, and a guy saw me and invited me to a Golden Corral event for Veterans Day,” said Retzlaff.

That was when he was 10 or 11 years old.

Little did Retzlaff or his family know at that time, what an impact that costume would have on his future.

“When his sister got sick, and we saw how the community came together for her benefit, it was so humbling,” said Abby Retzlaff, Retzlaff’s mother.

Retzlaff’s mother says they quickly found ways to help others. Fast forward a week, Retzlaff and his mother will board a plane to Florida.

“Mitch Cooper lives in Lake City Florida, and he invited me there to do this Toys-for-Tots event,” said Retzlaff. Cooper reached out to Retzlaff via social media and is connected to the American Legion that is hosting the event fundraiser and toy drive.

“There will be three to four hundred motorcycles there,” said Retzlaff.

At 14-years old, Retzlaff’s days for dressing in his costume are numbered. His quest to bring awareness to issues connected to Veterans won’t stop.

“Maybe in two more years, maybe a little longer. I’m still going to support Veterans though,” said Retzlaff.

“He’s in it to win it for the Vets and he likes all of the events he does,” said Abby Retzlaff.

Retzlaff recently appeared at a Veterans Day event at the Resch Expo Center, where he gave a speech on what the Veteran Community means to him.

You can follow his appearances and activities on his Facebook Page.