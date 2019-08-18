Violence Intervention Project Poker Run

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) — It was a combination of leather, chrome and motorcycles on Saturday as bikers came together to help fight domestic violence in Kewaunee County.

Last week on Newsmaker Sunday, Local 5 told you about the Violence Intervention Project, an organization dedicated to tackling domestic violence.

The Violence Intervention Project held their 5th Annual Poker Run on Saturday, August 17 at the Farmhouse Bar & Grill in Luxemburg located at 525 Main St.

The Poker Run started with registration from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Farmhouse Bar & Grill.

The event had participants start out at the Farmhouse Bar and Grill and then went to five other predetermined stops. The stops included Algoma Pizza Bowl, Iron Buffalo Saloon, Janda’s Bar & Grill, Joe Rour’s and the Waterfront Bar & Grill.

Each participant received a stamp at each of the locations and created their best poker hand. All participants had to be back by 5 p.m. at the Farmhouse Bar & Grill to receive their hand back. The three best poker hands won a cash prize.

There was also a several raffles and auctions to help raise money for the cause.

Agency Advocate of Violence Intervention Project Laura says the event helps raise funds for their cause.

“Part of these funds that are raised here help us continue to support our efforts of outreach in our community and those efforts may include prevention education in schools to children, and to individuals at medical facilities,” Laura said.

The event had around 50 motorcycles and the goal was to raise $12,000 for the Violence Intervention Project. They have recently celebrated 30 years of service and continue to help victims in need

Local 5’s own Tom Zalaski had the honor of emceeing the event.