RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer.

On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a correctional officer. The inmate was identified as Allan Brown.

Brown was being transported to a high visibility cell so that he could be on “close watch”. He was already in handcuffs and leg restraints before Brown was escorted to his new cell.

While he was walking through the jail, Brown reportedly pulled away from officers and ‘suddenly’ and ‘violently’ headbutted a correctional officer in the face.

Brown was taken to the ground and eventually carried into the high visibility cell. He did not suffer any injuries.

However, the correctional officer that was headbutted received injuries that required ‘immediate medical attention’. The officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown is in jail for crimes he committed in Chicago and in Kenosha County. Back in October 2021, he allegedly shot and killed two men. He allegedly shot one man sitting at a bus stop and then another person who was driving a car.

That same day, Brown was seen near a gas station in Kenosha County. Authorities pursued him, but brown shot at the deputies. A K9 unit was used to apprehend Brown, but he ended up shooting the dog once in the head.

The K9 unit did recover from the injury.

While at the Racine County Jail, Brown has reportedly committed more crimes.

Allan Brown is a prime example of the dangerous and unpredictable people law enforcement and correctional staff may encounter daily, and I am proud to serve with the men and women of law enforcement who are willing to accept these risks to protect the community. Sheriff Christopher Schmal;ing

No additional information was provided.