Violent Milwaukee sex offender placed in Green Bay arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say a violent Milwaukee sex offender who was placed in a home on Liberty Street in Green Bay has been arrested after being placed on a parole/probation hold for a possible rule violation.

According to Chief Smith, Bruce Brown is being held at the Brown County Jail. State officials told Green Bay Police Brown was placed on a hold on March 6 to give authorities time to investigate the rule violations.

In early March, Green Bay residents voiced their concerns during a sex offender community notification meeting.

Karen Stoehr, a resident of Green Bay says, “We already have many sex offenders here that we’re not even aware of and then they’re bringing more in and one that’s very violent.”

Chief Smith also voiced his concern, saying “Brown has a very violent past and its a concern for me as a Chief in the area.”

LATEST STORIES