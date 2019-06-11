Violent sex offender placed in Outagamie County causes neighborly concern

A man with a history of violent sexual crime is moving into the Deer Creek area.

And the houses next door have kids and his target demographic–the elderly.

The man moving in is Henry Pocan. And he is a resident of Outagamie County.

The 61 year old has been labeled a sexually violent person by the state.

One of his crimes—dating back to 1981—saw him sexually assault an elderly woman and then go on to burglarize her home.

At this point, Pocan will be moving into town no later than Friday, June 14th.

Police say he’s a concern, but he’s served his time.

He will be under constant supervision throughout his first year.

After that, he will be given more freedom and that ended up being difficult to hear.

“I work as a single mother, and now I’m afraid to leave my house with my children there,” said a tearful Kimberly May, neighbor to the incoming sex offender. “And now, they’re telling me to just leave the doors locked. So, I feel like I have to keep my kids locked up like they’re in prison because they’re putting a guy next to my house and I don’t feel like it’s fair.”

“This is a very emotional issue for obvious reasons,” said Sgt. Nathan Borman with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. “I wouldn’t want this person moving into my neighborhood, either. I appreciate that. That being said, the law is structured in a way that these offenders, at some point, may have the opportunity to leave custody.”

The sheriff’s office says there is potential for one more offender to be placed in the county in the near future.