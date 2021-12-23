Violent threats made to Cellcom store in Kewaunee County, one arrested

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old man is in custody after allegedly making threats of violence in a local Cellcom store Thursday morning.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from a Cellcom customer service store on Commerce Street in Luxemburg around 11 a.m.

Deputies say the caller told them a man was in the building who had made threats involving a weapon to people who were also inside the store.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were sent to investigate the call, including the Kewaunee Police Department, Algoma Police Department, and Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

Before officers got to the store, they say the man had left in a vehicle but was later found and taken into custody.

A release says their initial investigation shows the threat was verbal and no weapon was ever displayed. The suspect, 48-year-old David Riemer of Kewaunee, was arrested and is being charged with Disorderly Conduct.

