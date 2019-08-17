Viral star, Chicago nun promotes ALS awareness at Timber Rattlers game

A star was born last year at a White Sox game when a Chicago nun threw out the game’s first pitch.

Little did we know that Sister Mary Jo Sobieck has a tie to northeast Wisconsin and she’s here to support a good cause.

The pitch came ahead of a White Sox game, one to celerate her school’s 60th anniversary.

“I just kind of buried my head, I was determined from then on just to go out there stay focused, point to the sky to my mom who also loved baseball and died about seven years ago and I said be my angel in the outfield,” says Sobieck. “Then I just kind of popped the ball off my arm and I turned and I gunned it.”

That bump made Mary Jo a viral hit and a year later, she’s back at it at a Timber Rattlers game.

All to raise awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The T-rats are partnering with Wisconsin’s ALS Association to hold their annual walk at the stadium this September.

“We see it as helping your neighbors,” says Melanie Bekos, executive director for Wisconsin’s ALS Association. “Right now ALS continues to be a 100% fatal disease, there are no survivors. We are working to change that.”

For Mary Jo the disease hits closer to home than a neighbor.

Her cousin Ted has lived with the disease for more than seven years.

His battle is the reason why she’s here.

“A shout out to Ted for being the kind of man and person who is just persevering,” she says. “To go through struggle and be a real model and be a real witness of what it means to be persistent and to not give up.”

In the meantime Mary Jo is still taking in her new-found recognition.

While her video made her a hit, she’s striking out the notion that fame is a game she wants to stay a part of.

“I was just really accepting it all as a blessing,” she says. “I wanted to remain humble about it because as we all know in media you can go up and in five minutes, then you’re down, so I just was appreciating the moment.”

The ALS walk is September 14 and will be at the Timber Rattlers stadium.

For more information about the walk or how you can get involved click here.