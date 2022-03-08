KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police officer in Wisconsin is under fire after he was seen on video apparently kneeling on a student’s neck while trying to break up a fight at a middle school, and now the department is investigating the incident.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, on March 4, a fight between two students broke out during lunchtime at Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Unified School District employees reportedly tried to intervene and stop the fight.

One staff member was reportedly injured during the incident. There was no immediate information regarding the severity of the injuries.

A Kenosha Police Department officer who was working off-duty for the school district was involved. This off-duty employment is reportedly allowed by the police department.

The officer is a 37-year-old man who has four years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.

The Kenosha Police Department says it has watched the video clip making the rounds on social media. There were also some still photos the department says they looked at as well.

The department said the following regarding the incident:

We are keenly aware of the significant sensitivity surrounding the photo. K.PD., together with K.U.S.D. is investigating the incident in its entirety while being cautious not to make conclusions based off a small piece of information shared on social media. Kenosha Police Department

A photo of the incident can be seen here. The department’s full statement can be viewed here.

The Kenosha Unified School District announced they are having a special school board meeting on March 8 at 5:30 p.m. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.