Virginia-based organization sends gifts to family & comrades of fallen FDL officer who died from COVID

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A nonprofit organization based in Virginia sent gifts to the Fond du Lac Police Department and Joseph Kurer’s family.

According to officials, Point 27 sent out the gifts of scripture-inscribed Thing Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Fond du Lac Police Department and scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Necklaces for Kurer’s family members.

Officer Kurer died due to complications from COVID-19 in Sept. 2021.

The company is a global nonprofit and is headed by US Army (Ret.) Col. David Dodd. They started honoring every fallen officer back in late 2018.

“As a military veteran and law enforcement officer, Kurer devoted his life to protecting others and Point 27 recognizes and honors his dedication and service, and the sacrifice he and his family made for others,” said Dodd.

In 2021, Point 27 has reportedly honored each of the 338 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty. Point 27 says that some of the 216 fallen officers have died from complications of COVID-19.

A memorial fund was started for Officer Kurer’s children.

