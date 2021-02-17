“Virtual Field Trip” gives Green Bay high schoolers the chance to explore college options

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wednesday afternoon, the NWTC Engineering Technology Center held a tour for perspective students, without any of them entering the building.

“Actual face to face tours haven’t necessarily been possible for large groups of students,” Vice President of College Advancement Dr. Aliesha Crowe explained, “we’re in the tech hall where we actually have students in lab.”

Since they can’t bring a large group in, they’re broadcasting out.

Green Bay Area Public Schools 10th, 11th, and 12th graders were invited to attend the virtual event.

“We understand that during these times people aren’t really eager to be in big groups,” instructor Molly Delsart said. “We don’t want big groups in here where maybe only half of them are interested, so this is a great way to streamline information to the people who need it.”

In the Tech Hall, most work is hands-on, despite the pandemic.

“We’re able to allow students to do a lot of their work from home and then come in here when they need help or they need to verify their skills and complete their work,” Delsart explained.

A hands-on field requires a hands-on presentation.

Student Favour Butterfield provided that presentation, showing prospective students machinery she programmed.

“I picked the stuff that was interesting and cool to me, something I am proud of,” she said of the presentation.

Organizers hope Butterfield’s accomplishments will inspire prospective students.

“While it can be challenging that they can’t just drop in and visit the college, we’re doing everything we can to continually give information about their experiences and opportunities here at NWTC,” Career Coach Connie Jordan said.

Students interested in seeing campus in-person can set up one-on-one tours.

Butterfield says seeing the technology for herself is what set her on her path.

“Coming into this program, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I want to do,'” she explained, “but when I came in and started the program, I was like, ‘Oh my god I love this. I didn’t know this was there. I didn’t know I could do this.'”

UW-Green Bay also participated in the day’s virtual tours.