UW-Green Bay to host virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in Nov.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “There’s a lot of intricate details and statutes that are required in this, so it’s important that it’s done exactly how it’s supposed to be,” said Kassie Van Remortel, Director of Government Affairs and Economic Development. That is one of the reasons why UW-Green Bay is offering a virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy in November. “We have Municipal Clerks from all over the State of Wisconsin including poll workers,” said Van Remortel.

The two and a half day course is available for anyone who wants to learn. “I’m guessing we’re going to have around 100-150 or even 200 people participating. We train over 3000 Municipal Clerks, Treasurers, and County Officials during the year,” said Van Remortel.

One of the many topics covered in the virtual only academy is how to assist individuals with disabilities who are interested in voting or working the polls. “We’re doing a mock election on how to set up a polling place and there are a lot of rules that go into that,” said Van Remortel. They will also cover the various options voters have in casting their ballots. ” We’re also doing training on absentee voting and you know how controversial that has been,” said Van Remortel.

The Academy dates are set for November 29th and 30th from 8:00 am- 6:00 pm. December 1st is also added for specific poll workers training. The cost is $159 with a $25 processing fee. Refunds will not be honored for cancellations after November 12th. For more information on the class, click here.