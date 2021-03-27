Virtual Irish genealogy workshop open for registration

FILE – This file photo from Saturday March 16, 2019, shows Sharon Keely, left, of Dublin, viewing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in New York. A largely virtual St. Patrick’s Day is planned for New York City on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, one year after the annual parade celebrating Irish heritage became one of the city’s first coronavirus casualties. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(WFRV) – If you’re looking to learn more about Irish genealogy, this may just be your luck day. On March 30, the community will be able to take part in a live virtual workshop examining Irish and Scots-Irish genealogy.

This workshop will be hosted by the Heinz History Center and the Westmoreland Historical Society and will examine a multitude of historic records and electronic resources that will advance one’s Irish genealogy research, as well as benefit beginners and seasoned genealogists alike.

The virtual workshop will be on Tuesday via Zoom from 1 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Officials say there is a registration fee of $20 per person and $15 for Heinz History Center, Westmoreland Historical Society, and Ulster Historical Foundation Guild members.

This event will be featuring live Question and Answer sessions and interactive virtual networking opportunities. To register for this event online, click here.