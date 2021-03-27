Virtual Irish genealogy workshop open for registration

(WFRV) – If you’re looking to learn more about Irish genealogy, this may just be your luck day. On March 30, the community will be able to take part in a live virtual workshop examining Irish and Scots-Irish genealogy.
This workshop will be hosted by the Heinz History Center and the Westmoreland Historical Society and will examine a multitude of historic records and electronic resources that will advance one’s Irish genealogy research, as well as benefit beginners and seasoned genealogists alike.
The virtual workshop will be on Tuesday via Zoom from 1 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Officials say there is a registration fee of $20 per person and $15 for Heinz History Center, Westmoreland Historical Society, and Ulster Historical Foundation Guild members.
This event will be featuring live Question and Answer sessions and interactive virtual networking opportunities. To register for this event online, click here.