Virtual public involvement meeting scheduled for proposed I-41 expansion project

(WFRV) – An online public involvement meeting has been scheduled to discuss options for the proposed I-41 expansion project between WIS 96 in Appleton and Scheuring Road in De Pere.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, starting at 5 p.m. on YouTube. The meeting will include a live presentation followed by a Q&A. To join the Wednesday meeting, click here.

The meeting is meant to introduce the proposed project and gather public input to aid in developing the purpose and need, a range of transportation solutions, and a proposed project schedule.

WisDOT says individuals will be able to share their questions and comments during the meeting via YouTube Live or by submitting questions via email to DOTDTSDNERI41@dot.wi.gov to be answered by WisDOT staff after the presentation.

The Joint Finance Committee approved funding for a lane expansion of I-41 in June 2019. The funding also includes the construction of a southern bridge in De Pere. In October, WisDOT told WFRV Local 5 that it would build a new interchange on I-41 to push the Southern Bridge Project forward.

If you are unable to access the meeting documents online or participate in the YouTube Live presentation, contact I-41 Communications Manager Melissa Kok at 920-492-5743 and arrangements will be made to share the information in another format. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing and who require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).

